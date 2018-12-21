Housing estates in process of being taken in charge

BALLON’S Jackie Byrne, printer, musician and philosophy/mindfulness teacher has turned author for the first time this December. Jackie has produced a short 100-page book of positive quotations, which can be dipped into for inspiration and motivation.

Entitled Peace of mind, moment by moment, it would make an ideal gift for any member of the family, particularly those who would appreciate a locally-produced quality book.

Copies are available for €5 from Jackie on 086 6066087 and from the Cathedral Parish Centre, College Street, Carlow, or to order see Facebook Mindfulness by Jack Byrne or email Jack47b@gmail.com.

Jackie has always had an interest in personal and spiritual growth and is a voluntary tutor for the Dublin School of Practical Philosophy, conducting courses in mindfulness in Carlow Parish Centre. He has been a guest speaker at various venues, most recently at Mensana, the Carlow mental health event.

The book is an easy read, with 100 pages of relevant quotes by well-known people and Jack comments on each one ‒ nuggets of wisdom for everyday life.