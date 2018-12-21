Jackie’s uplifting book is full of inspirational quotes

ARTWORK by a 13-year-old Carlow girl has been chosen to illustrate the prestigious 2019 Texaco Children’s Art Calendar.

A picture by Natalia Connolly, a student from Presentation College, Askea, was one of just 13 chosen to illustrate the famed publication, selected from thousands of entries from talented children all over the country. Natalia’s piece, entitled Skyline, will appear during the month of March and will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland in 2019.

Winning a Special Merit Award in the 12-13 age category of the 2018 competition, Natalia’s work was described by the competition adjudicator as “perfectly illustrating the astounding talent and imagination of children and the essential role played by schools which encourage and inspire their students through art education”.

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations countrywide.