Locals welcome Christmas at creative arts day in Éire Óg

FUNDING to resurface the local credit union car park should be diverted to the local cemetery “because we’re all going to end up there”.

The suggestion came from cllr Denis Foley at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District. Members were discussing the issue of roads and projects planned for the next number of months in the district.

Cllr Foley’s suggestion to divert the funds from the credit union car park to the local cemetery didn’t meet with approval. However, area engineer Gerry Crowley confirmed that the funding needed to finish the graveyard was a priority for 2019.

Cllr Andy Gladney pointed to a “particularly bad patch” of footpath outside the healthcare centre, pointing out that the area was regularly used by people in wheelchairs. He also welcomed the LED lighting in Pairc Mhuire but pointed to an area of five houses at the back of the estate that had no lights, adding it was “black dark up there”.

Cllr Gladney raised the matter of a crossing in front of the bank. “People think it’s a pedestrian crossing, but it’s not and there’s been a couple of near misses there, especially after 10am Mass,” cllr Gladney warned, before asking for flashing lights to be installed.

Cllr Foley referred to a 10ft wall on the Royal Oak Road at the entrance to Glenn na Bearu and Ashgrove, which blocked the view of people emerging onto the road.

“I’d ask the engineer to find out who owns it and see if it can be fixed to give people proper vision,” said cllr Foley.