Calls for repair work to continue at local cemetery

SANTA Claus got all the help he needed to give a local girl all she wants for Christmas this year. A campaign to raise €6,500 for a hand-cycle for Wolfhill’s Aimee Brennan this Christmas met its target due to a fantastic community response.

All Aimee wished for this Christmas was a hand-cycle so she can play with other kids. The Wolfhill girl has scoliosis and was left paralysed from the chest down following complications after a surgery in 2014.

The ten-year-old’s story touched the hearts of many and Aimee’s parents Jacinta and Alan thanked all those who supported the GoFundMe page and donated off-line. They are grateful for making it possible for Santa to deliver her handheld bike. It’s a very special bike and the elves are working around the clock to have it ready for Christmas Day.

Santa has promised that if the elves cannot have the bike ready for Christmas, he will deliver it himself in the New Year.

Aimee’s mum Jacinta said: “Amy will now be able to go cycle with her friends and for this we will be forever grateful.”

The GoFundMe page was instigated by Carlow woman Martina Hennessy last month after she came across Jacinta’s Facebook appeal for help. Aimee had let slip that she wanted to a hand-cycle for Christmas and Jacinta had initially looked for a second-hand bicycle because of its high cost.

Martina from New Oak Estate said: “I have been following Jacinta’s posts of Aimee over the years and this touched my heart. Aimee was left paralysed in 2014 after an operation she underwent. She has been through a lot for a little girl of ten years’ old.”

Martina messaged Jacinta asking would she mind if she set up a GoFundMe page for a bike and Jacinta was appreciative that someone would make that effort. Martina then got in touch her nephew Jonathan Lyons, who lives in Banbridge, Co Down and has experience of running fundraisers, to set up the page.

There was no way the Brennans could have afforded that bike without some help and the family are hugely appreciative of Martina and Jonathan’s assistance.

“I appealed to friends to donate a few euros and watched the page grow slowly, but I assured Jacinta that no matter how long it took, I would stay going until we reached the target,” added Martina.

Each day it grew until it reached its target earlier this month. Local businessman Bill Flynn of Flynn’s Furniture in Bennekerry also donated a bed for auction, which raised €360, with the top bidder being Trevor Power from Graiguecullen.

Martina organised a coffee morning in the community centre at New Oak, while Trees Montessori on the Wexford Road in Carlow, Askea Childcare and Community Care in James Green, Kilkenny also ran a similar fundraisers. Dame Ladies Fashion in Carlow held a fashion show to raise funds.

Raffle tickets were also sold door-to-door to businesses, while fantastic prizes, too many to list, were given. Some businesses also put collection boxes on their counters.

For all the effort, the Brennans give their heartfelt thanks this Christmas.