Community rallies around to make sure little Aimee’s Christmas wish comes true

TOASTING your own marshmallows, whizzing round a beautiful carousel or watching an amazing light show projected onto the local town hall … despite the weather, Carlow was determined to get festive over the weekend.

Carlow Christmas Market welcomed terrific crowds to Haymarket over its three days, as families braved the elements to be part of a really enjoyable Christmas experience.

The event was organised by Stuart Montgomery in partnership with Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office and held in the environs of Carlow Town Hall.

More than 50 craft stalls, a Christmas Classics cinema, a golden merry-go-round, food stalls, Mr and Mrs Claus and a fantastic illumination show were hosted for three days of festive family fun for all.

“This is just a wonderful event and it’s great to see so many families out today,” said mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane, as he visited the event last Friday. “I would like to thank everybody involved in making this new event a reality, including our event partner Stuart Montgomery, our Local Enterprise Office, in particular our economic development officers Helen Ryan and Pierce Kavanagh, and our area office under the leadership of Pat Harrington for working together to ensure this new event was a wonderful experience for all.”

Organiser Stuart Montgomery described Carlow Christmas Market as “a very successful event”, adding “we are always delighted to see so many people turn out to experience a festive family experience.

“There were plenty of stalls for people to browse, including crafts and home baking and plenty of family-friendly experiences, including our nightly illuminations shows and Mr and Mrs Claus greeting the children of Co Carlow,” Stuart added.

Speaking about the Festive Family Experience County Programme, chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan noted that Christmas 2018 has seen over 100 events hosted by the local authority, community and business groups across the county since the lights were switched on in Carlow town centre late last month.

“Carlow County Council was delighted this year to work in partnership with a large number of stakeholders on a variety of programmes and events to support the festive period 2018 and I would like to thank everybody for working with us to showcase what a great place Co Carlow is to live, work and visit,” said Ms Holohan.

“Early in 2019, we will review the activities of 2018 to put in place plans to build on the successes of 2018,” she added.