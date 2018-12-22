Despite the weather, terrific crowds came out for Carlow Christmas market

THE festive season on Tullow Road was welcomed in with carol singing and lantern making at a Christmas party organised by Take A Part Carlow, the community arts programme.

The initiative, which aims to engage with the Tullow Road community through all kinds of creative arts and cultural activities presented a ‘Let Loose Christmas Chorus’ in the Éire Óg clubhouse on Friday 7 December. Those in attendance took part in a host of fun seasonal activities.

The group worked with local creative performers, including dancer Adele Mealy, circus performer Cian Kinsella and musician and singer Clara Hutchinson over five weeks, allowing the community to explore the performing arts in a new and exciting way.

The aim of Let Loose was to work with the community through dance, music and performance in a unique and creative way. This project provides an opportunity for people to have an input into the arts in their area. Plans are already in motion to continue Let Loose into the New Year, so watch this space!

Take A Part Carlow is led by an arts action group made up of community representatives from the Tullow Road area along with agency partners, including Carlow County Council arts office, the Arts Council of Ireland, Carlow Citizens’ Information Centre, Carlow County Development Partnership, and Carlow Regional Youth Services.

To find out more, please contact Aileen Nolan, Take A Part Carlow project co-ordinator on 059 9136234 or email takeapartcarlow@gmail.com.