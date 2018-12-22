Community rallies around to make sure little Aimee’s Christmas wish comes true

THE extraordinary generosity of Carlow people means that 5,163 parcels will be winging their way across the globe this Christmas, bringing some festive cheer to children. The charity Team Hope’s Christmas shoebox appeal once again evoked an amazing response across the county, with a total of 5,163 shoeboxes collected.

“I can confirm that 5,163 shoeboxes left Carlow and have arrived this week in Swaziland and Malawi,” explained Wendy Jacob, who organises the Carlow Christmas shoebox operation.

“That’s a great response, really good. It’s the same as last year, so while the individual drop-ins to us at our depot in Graiguecullen were down a bit, all the response from all the schools and community groups were up this year, so the result is the same amount of shoeboxes leaving Carlow, which is really good,” Wendy enthused.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who supported it.”