Community rallies around to make sure little Aimee’s Christmas wish comes true

A POLITICAL row over the commitment of council members to a by-pass of Bagenalstown erupted at a recent meeting of the town’s municipal district.

Cllr Denis Foley raised the issue, asking if any progress had been made on the long-awaited project.

“Over 7,000 vehicles a day use the Royal Oak Road and you have 600 or 700 students out onto the road every day ‒ it’s a death trap in terms of traffic,” he stated.

Director of services Bernie O’Brien stated that the by-pass of Bagenalstown was “very much an objective of the council” and was included in the county’s development plan and the town’s area plan. “It doesn’t boil down to funding,” she stated.

Ms O’Brien pointed out that in terms of strategic development, the first phase had been delivered with the development of the business park. “Hopefully the next phase will be a collaboration with private development and the council,” she added.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella said that he was “not against the by-pass” but warned of the effect a by-pass could have on businesses and footfall in the town centre. “Be careful what you wish for,” he remarked.

Cllr John Murphy also reflected the concerns of some business people on the matter based on a recent enterprise town event.

Cllr Arthur McDonald criticised “the 50th year of Fine Gael in power and they’re still objecting to the by-pass”. He then remarked that two Fine Gael members of the council were “against the by-pass”. A charge cllr Kinsella and cllr John Murphy strongly disagreed with.

“I’m only relaying what the people of Bagenalstown said at that meeting,” said cllr Murphy.

Cllr Foley stated that research shows a by-pass would not affect business, but actually help it by removing heavy traffic from towns.