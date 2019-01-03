First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

“WE had a fantastic day. It was cold but not as bad as other years,” Jerry Brennan, organiser of a Christmas swim, told The Nationalist.

The unseasonal mild weather provided favourable conditions for the 46 hardy souls who dived into the River Barrow in Carlow town on Christmas Day.

A festive atmosphere was very much in evidence, with lots of good humoured encouragement for those brave enough to take a dip. A huge crowd gathered on the banks in Carlow Town Park all generously giving to a very worthy cause.

This was the 13th time that Jerry has organised the event and up to this year it had already raised €125,000 for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin.

“The money is donated to individual wards rather than to a general fund. We ask the staff what the ward needs and we buy it for them,” Jerry pointed out.

In past years, they’ve kitted out one ward with kitchen facilities for parents to use, while another year, they bought astro turf for the youngsters to play outdoors.

The Christmas Day swim was facilitated by members of Carlow sub-aqua club, under the supervision of Ollie ‘Racey’ Byrne, with members of the Order of Malta also on standby. Jerry would like to thank sponsors Pakie O’Toole Carpentry Services, Brodmac Plumbing and Heating Services, and Arthurs’ SuperValu, Hackestown Road, Carlow for their sponsorship of hot refreshments. Jerry would also like to thank all the swimmers, spectators and sponsors for their help and support in making this year’s event such a great success.