First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

IT was a case of lights, tractors and … action when Keith Hickey from Bagenalstown organised a tractor run with a twist.

While tractor enthusiasts usually take to the highways and byways during the summer months when it’s sunny and bright, Keith decided to wait until darkest December to stage his fundraising jaunt. Calling the event the Christmas light parade, Keith encouraged participants to deck their tractors with colourful, festive lights to make them look as bright and pretty as possible. Up to 15 participants dressed up their vehicles like the proverbial Christmas tree when they set off from Bagenalstown on a cold, blustery, dark Sunday and took in a round trip to Fenagh.

Guest of honour in the shiniest, brightest tractor of them all was ten-year-old Brandon Bolger from Graiguecullen. Brandon is currently on a crusade to raise funds and buy toys for the youngsters on St John’s Ward in Crumlin Children’s Hospital. That’s the ward where Brandon himself goes to get treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

He discovered several months ago that there was a lack of good-quality toys in Crumlin and so vowed to address the problem. His followers have helped raise funds for Brandon to buy a Zetor tractor, which was totally refurbished and repainted. He’s now bringing it on tractor runs, field days and other community events to raise awareness about children’s cancers and, of course, to buy toys for the youngsters who are receiving treatment in hospital.