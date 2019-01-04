First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

CRUEL thieves targeted a parish graveyard at Christmas, stealing an array of memorial ornaments and fresh wreaths.

The thefts from graves in Killeshin were carried out over a number of days, including Christmas Eve.

Families making the traditional graveyard visit on Christmas Day were shocked and upset to find that new wreaths and remembrance ornaments had been taken. The stolen items included expensive decorative wreaths that had been placed on loved one’s graves for Christmas.

It is the second time within three months that treasured items were stolen from the graveyard at the Holy Cross Church. On the last occasion, a young widow was very distressed to find that fresh floral wreaths were taken from her husband’s grave soon after his funeral.

A warning following the Christmas thefts was sent out by the Mayo-Doonane community alert group, which advised people to consider indelibly marking memorial items to deter thieves.

The alert sent out to local residents on St Stephen’s Day said: “Unfortunately, some graves in Killeshin have had ornaments/memorials taken in the last couple of days, which is so sad. Maybe if the family surname could be painted visibly on bigger items it might deter this crime.”

The callous thefts were condemned by local councillor Ben Brennan, who said security cameras may be the only way to prevent ongoing thefts from the Killeshin graveyard. He said: “This has been happening on a regular basis for a long time and I think cameras should be installed at this stage, as it’s very upsetting for people. Many families put special ornaments and wreaths on the graves for Christmas and it’s dreadful when they’re stolen. A good few graves were done this time and it’s very wrong. How low can you go?”

Cllr Brennan added: “It would be great if you could catch them in the act but they’ve been getting away with it for a long time. I think putting up cameras is the only answer now.”

Fr John Dunphy PP said he was very sorry to hear that more thefts were carried out at the Killeshin graveyard, particularly at Christmas which was a particularly difficult time for grieving families.