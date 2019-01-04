First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

CHILDREN in West Bengal, India were the beneficiaries of recent good work by the ladies of Tinryland ICA.

The group raised €715 for Elaine Jones and her Indian school for impoverished children by holding a cake sale in Askea Parish Centre in the autumn. The women decided to fundraise for the cause after Elaine gave a talk earlier this year.

The Rathvilly woman is known for her work in establishing the Celtic Cross Free Primary School in Bengal, which provides education to more than 120 children.

“As an ICA guild, we often have guest speakers and we were so interested to hear her speak about her work,” said guild secretary Julie Hoolan.

“She is trying to raise funds for the education of the poor out there. She has built a school and has different projects going on, including a nursery.”

Next February, Tinryland ICA will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a dinner in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel. One of the oldest guilds in the southeast region, Tinryland ICA will host the national president for this event.