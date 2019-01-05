First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

AND what would you like to be when you grow up? For many young people, it’s a question that’s almost impossible to answer, especially when the pressure is on with the leaving cert looming and CAO forms lie waiting to be filled in.

The conundrum of what to do with one’s life after school can be difficult to solve and that’s why career guidance teachers Anne Carroll, Ciara Kenny and Leanne Goff in FCJ Bunclody organised a careers night for the senior cycle students. More than 70 professionals from a wide range of careers chatted with the fifth- and sixth-year students about their career choices, how they got their jobs and what exactly they entailed.

“The wide variety of career options on show provided a prompt for many students to investigate options they would not have already considered,” said student Edward Kinsella. “Several people were drawn to careers like accounting, medicine, health and fitness and teaching, which they hadn’t previously considered. This new consideration was due not only to the information projected but also the passion these men and women demonstrated in showcasing their careers, in addition to taking the time on top of their busy working day to come and inspire us up-and-coming entrants.”

Fifteen of the country’s leading universities and colleges such as Dublin City University, University of Limerick and Maynooth University were there, with information stands and college representatives available to answer any questions. This provided students with more opportunities to discuss entry pathways and options and to obtain an insight into college structure and life. Apprenticeship courses were discussed for those who don’t want to go to university.