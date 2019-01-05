First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

A CARLOW initiative to develop outdoor adventure and water sports received tens of thousands of euros in funding recently.

A sum of €41,770 was allocated to the Carlow town urban sports hub as part of a total grant of €63,495 to the county under the dormant accounts fund, while €11,725 has been granted to volunteer training, and €10,000 for disability sport.

Carlow Local Sports Partnership (LSP), working with key stakeholders in sport at local level, including clubs, community groups and local agencies, secured the funding.

LSP co-ordinator Martha Jane Duggan said the organisation was delighted with the funding. “The aim of the urban activity hub is to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations.”

The activity hubs, which are a nationwide initiative, will provide information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities and make it easier for people to get involved and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

A steering group has been established for the hub and members include Carlow Rowing Club, Carlow Water Safety, Carlow Triathlon Club, Carlow Dragon Boat Club, Carlow Sub Aqua Club, Carlow Community Fishing Group, and Carlow Road Cycling Club.

The hub is supported by Carlow Sports Partnership, Carlow County Council and Carlow Regional Youth Services at local level.

It is hoped to expand the programme by funding youth leadership programmes and potentially extending it to Tullow and Bagenalstown.

Funding for volunteer training will be used to up-skill volunteers on relevant issues such as GDPR, garda vetting and social media.

Speaking about the funding in general, Ms Duggan said: “This investment is aligned with the National Physical Activity Plan. Particular emphasis will be placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop-out from physical activity.”

Carlow Sports Partnership chairperson Carmel Lynch said a crucial ingredient of LSP initiatives was engagement with community.

Deputy Pat Deering commented: “News of this new funding will be warmly welcomed by everyone involved in sport here in Carlow.”