First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

THE Goal Mile on Christmas morning at St Laurence O’Toole AC in Carlow town saw a big turnout of participants for the annual event, despite the rain.

The race was started by world silver medallist Molly Scott and councillor Fintan Phelan and was one of 130 Goal Miles held around the country this year.

Now in its 37th year, Goal Miles are held in villages, towns and cities all over Ireland every Christmas and is one of the country’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising events.

Carlow continues to be a popular venue on Christmas morning at St Laurence O’Toole track with the event organised by John Hayden and PL Curran.