First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

THE national preoccupation with the weather found its way onto the stage last week as RehabCare presented its hilarious Christmas offering Beauty and the Beast from the East.

From scorching sunshine to heavy snow and howling winds to fully-blown storms, Irish weather 2018 certainly gave RehabCare lots of inspiration for this year’s Christmas panto. The cast of more than 20, which included service users and RehabCare staff, gave their all for two fantastic nights, delighting a full house on both occasions.

The traditional story of Beauty and the Beast was given an authentic twist for Beauty and the Beast from the East, which was jam-packed with lots of funny moments, singing and terrific acting.

The panto was once again written by Mary Brennan, who does a terrific job every year coming up with an original script and also managing to bring the very best out of all the cast. Music was by Martin Lacey, who very kindly helps out every year, while Catherine Brennan and Gemma Kelly, both of RehabCare, did a Trojan job ensuring all the costumes and sets were show-ready.

The community employment participants were also a great support in putting together another great show.

“It went really well – we had two almost-full houses and people really seemed to enjoy it, lots of singing and lots of laughs,” said Patricia Hynes of RehabCare.

“You can really see people growing in confidence every year and getting better and better on stage,” she added.