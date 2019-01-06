First edition of Ballon magazine is jam-packed with great stories

A PROPOSED new development in Bagenalstown has the potential to create 150 jobs in the engineering sector, significantly boosting the town’s economy.

Architectural and engineering consultants Fire Tree Development of Garryhill, Bagenalstown has this month lodged a planning application with Carlow County Council for the construction of an 8,283sq m building at Bagenalstown Industrial Park on the town’s Royal Oak Road.

The proposed building will be accessed from an existing industrial park access road and will consist of a single-storey unit with a two-storey linked building consisting of ancillary toilets, canteen, locker room and offices, together with all associated site and landscaping works.

The site is located close to the hugely successful company Autolaunch, which will further enhance this area of the town as a leading light nationally in the engineering sector.

“It will result in 150 jobs in Bagenalstown over the next three years,” said Stephen Murphy, a director of Milltown Development, which is affiliated to Fir Tree Developments.

“The planning has been lodged and I think it’s good news for Bagenalstown in terms of both employment and the town’s economy. It would be a huge boost,” he added.

The application for Fire Tree Development was received by Carlow County Council on 14 December, with a decision-due date of 16 February 2019.