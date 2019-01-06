150 new jobs could be on the way for Bagenalstown

A MAGAZINE documenting the vibrant community life in Ballon and Rathoe has been launched.

The very first issue of Connected – Ballon and Rathoe Community News was launched by Fr Jim O’Connell in Rathoe Hall recently to great acclaim. Edited by Breeda McDonald and Fidelma Joyce, both from Graiguealug, and featuring more than 30 contributors, the magazine started life as a kitchen table discussion and snowballed into this wonderful publication.

A wide variety of areas are covered, from news to sport and history, with local achievements of the last 12 months getting a deserved focus, too.

The Ballon community’s award-winning environmental efforts are also documented. The work spearheaded by the local Tidy Towns committee and national school help earned an award for community climate change action at the national Tidy Town Awards. And the announcement that Ballintrane will host the National Ploughing Championships is of great excitement locally and the event is previewed in the magazine. The publication also highlights the individuals who make Ballon and Rathoe what it is.

Kitty Reddy, Ballon’s oldest citizen at 100, is profiled along with Madge Aughney from the Active Retirement Association and Fr Edward Whelan. Rathoe postmistress Anne O’Connor writes about the end of an era with the closure of the post office in January after 100 years.

Indeed, there is a recurring theme in the magazine about how times have changed and the rejuvenation that can take place.

In a New to the parish column, Lucy Ryan writes about the move from Lucan to Forge Meadows. Michael Neill from Graiguenaspidogue, who emigrated to the USA in 1965, writes about life and how he became an editor for the New York Daily News and a writer at People magazine.

The Ballon and Rathoe areas are rich with sporting achievement and the exploits of Ballon and Rathoe AC, the local Community Games, the karate club, Fighting Cocks GAA Club, Ballon GFC, Kilbride GAA and Burrin Celtic are featured.

There are trips down memory lane with social history as well as significant episodes of local history. Austin Donohue examines the Battle of Rathoe in 1926, a vicious mass brawl which involved Milford and Graiguecullen players and supporters. It led to Graiguecullen’s suspension by Carlow County Board and it returning to Laois.

The magazine concludes with a charming short story by Fr Jim, which he wrote in 1985.

The magazine is on sale in all the local shops. Costing €5, it makes a perfect gift for friends and relatives living abroad.