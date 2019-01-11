Local LGBT group gets extra funding

VANDALISM struck for a number of homeowners this week, with gardaí reporting a number of smashed windows and broken wing-mirrors in Carlow town.

At Springfield Park, Burrin Road, Carlow on Saturday 5 January, a bathroom window was broken at a house, which was unoccupied for a short time. The incident happened between 7pm and 7.30pm and gardaí are appealing for information.

At Mill Stream on the Blackbog Road, also on Saturday 5 January at about 8.20pm, a homeowner heard a loud bang and discovered their landing window had been broken.

“There is no known motive in either of these cases except vandalism,” said a garda spokesperson.

A house at Green Road, Carlow was broken into on Saturday 5 January between 3.30pm and 8pm. The rear window of the property, which was unoccupied at the time, was forced open.

“There doesn’t appear to have been anything taken, but the house was extensively ransacked and searched,” stated a garda spokesperson.

On New Year’s Day, two separate incidents occurred where the wing-mirrors were broken off cars at Dolmen Gardens, Pollerton, Carlow. The incidents occurred some time between 11am and 1.30am.

If you have any information on this or any of the above incidents, please phone Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.