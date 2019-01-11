Local LGBT group gets extra funding

ONE of Carlow’s most popular road races is looking for a little help to get it over the finish line.

The Charlie Curran Memorial Run is celebrating its fifth year on Sunday 27 January and organisers are appealing for volunteers as well as donations to make it a memorable milestone.

“You cannot have enough volunteers and sponsorship for food and to run the event,” said organiser Charlie Curran Jnr. “Businesses have always been very good to us over the years and we hope for the same again this year.”

There is nothing too onerous expected of volunteers and they will be given a job to suit their abilities, whether it’s helping out in the car park, registering runners, running the raffle or serving refreshments.

Sponsorship of food and money would also be greatly appreciated.

People and businesses interested in getting involved can contact Charlie Jnr at charliecurran29@yahoo.co.uk or on 086 2141322.

The run is held in memory of Charlie Jnr’s father, Charlie Curran of Dereen Heights, who was just 52 when he died of a heart attack in 2005.

To mark the fifth anniversary, the event has changed from 5km and 10km races to one five-mile event. It will also start and finish at the beautifully historic Oak Park arch.

“The feedback has been very positive this year. It’s a big change, restructuring and rebranding the race into a five-miler,” said Charlie Jnr, who believes the new distance is a great stepping stone for those who are used to 5km races.

The event is now more than half-way sold out, with over 500 people registering. It’s predicted the event will again sell out before race day and people are advised to register at popupraces.ie to avoid disappointment.

Every year the event raises thousands of euros for good causes and this year’s recipients are Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team and Billy’s World, a charity which supports children with special needs and their families.

Charlie Jnr concluded by thanking Oak Park residents for their continued support and understanding.