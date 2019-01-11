Local LGBT group gets extra funding

Teens showcase their talent at Prez Factor

Friday, January 11, 2019

THE assembly hall was thrumming with teen spirit when the students of Presentation de la Salle College in Bagenalstown took part in a variety show recently.

Boys and girls from first year through to sixth year got involved in the Prez Factor, with each act being better than the other.

The Presentation de la Salle students get in on the act with some of their own moves at the school’s Prez Factor talent show
Photos: Thomas Nolan Photography

“This year more than ever, the talent was brilliant! The students could do whatever they wanted, it was all about whatever talent they wanted to use,” teacher Emer O’Shea told The Nationalist. “One of our first years, Aoife McDonald, was amazing – we’d no idea that she was that good – while another first year, Aideen Fisher, was brilliant! But they were all fantastic and the stage looked great. It’s become a feature in our school year.”

The event was organised by teachers Marian Walsh and Gillian Tierney along with student Bill Fanning. All proceeds go towards the school’s breakfast club.

By Elizabeth Lee
