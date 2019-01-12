Local LGBT group gets extra funding

ALMOST 60 community groups across Co Carlow will benefit to the tune of €252,000 after minister for rural and community development Michael Ring announced the allocation of grants from his department’s community enhancement programme (CEP). The grants varied widely in their amounts and what they’re going to be used for, with everything from buying a portacabin for the Carlow Older People’s Forum, worth almost €65,000, right down to Ballon Business and Training Centre being awarded €500 for ironing boards and irons.

One of the biggest winners in the tranche of funding was Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, which was granted just over €64,000 for the development of a playground in the Gleann na Bearú housing estate. The play area will be developed on a piece of land beside the resource centre after Anne Shortall, the head of the centre, applied for the funding.

“This is great news for the area; it’s been something that we’ve been looking for for a long time,” cllr Arthur McDonald told The Nationalist. “Director of services Michael Brennan immediately got on board when he heard what we wanted to do and Anne Shortall applied for the funding. I’m delighted with it.”

The CEP provides small grants to enhance facilities in communities throughout the country and in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of investment in all areas, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping and supporting the elderly.

“A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country,” said minister Ring.

“Typical enhancements under the programme could include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community,” he added.

Locally, other projects to benefit include the Rathvilly Community Development Group, which was awarded €37,233 for buying equipment for the Phoenix Centre, while Borris Town Hall committee received €3,750 for curtains and chairs.

In all, 57 projects or community groups will benefit from the windfall.

“This community enhancement programme provided funding to communities to enhance facilities in disadvantaged areas. It was great to see the wide variety of local projects supported,” said deputy Pat Deering.