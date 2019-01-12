Pigeon fanciers end year on a high at annual awards night

FURTHER support has been secured for Carlow LGBT+ Network in 2019, helping to promote awareness and increase the group’s sustainability and reach. Following on from the LGBTI Voices in Carlow research report produced by Carlow County Development Partnership in May 2018, a second round of Healthy Ireland funding has been secured by the partnership to deliver further development support and training throughout the county.

Between now and March 2019, facilitator Hayley Fox-Roberts will deliver professional training strands linked to the HSE CHO5 LGBT+ steering group and LGBT Ireland’s recommendations. She will also work closely with the Carlow LGBT Network to increase the group’s sustainability and reach, as well as facilitating a number of public information sessions across the county. The establishment of a Family and Friends Support Group is also part of the programme.

Hayley will be working with agencies and services throughout the county to promote awareness through training and assist in the development of an inter-agency forum, which can continue to support LGBT+ social and civic inclusion after the programme’s end in March 2019.

“It’s a tremendous boost for LGBT+ people in Carlow that this further support has become available,” said Hayley.

The Carlow LGBT+ Network holds monthly meet-ups at Bake Café, Tullow Street at 3pm on the third Saturday of the month. If you want to find out more, contact Hayley at lgbtworkcarlow@gmail.com.