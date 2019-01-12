Local LGBT group gets extra funding

STUDENTS in Coláiste Aindriú, Bagenalstown proved just how talented they were recently when they produced a wonderful evening of variety entertainment in a show called Giz a laugh.

The show was produced by teachers Máire Lee and Amy Williams, while the fabulous dances, based on The Greatest Showman and Michael Jackson’s Thriller, were choreographed by Leona Lee.

Seventeen students wowed a packed hall for two shows in December.

Kevin Nolan and Ian Nolan were a hilarious reincarnation of D’Unbelievables! They entertained the audience with their quick-fire banter, but also left them on the edge of their seats in the fear of being dragged up on stage! The other comedy sketches had the audience in stitches, too, including Ian Nolan as Gobnait Ó Lúnasa reading letters around The 12 days of Christmas.

Musically, the young people shone, with Kevin Hanley singing his own composition, Ella Kelly and Hannah Ferry singing a Hudson Taylor song and Daniel Dunican performing Bruce Springsteen. Jeana Ryan wowed everyone with a hip-hop dance, enough for the audience to see her as a future star!

Producer Máire Lee would like to thank all involved, especially the talented students who took part ‒ Luke Elliott, Jack Broderick, Bradley Doyle, Holly Bermingham, Katrina Doran, Daniel Dunican, Ella Kelly, Tamarin Benson, Kevin Nolan, Bevin Doyle, Ian Nolan, Amy Slye, Ana Jimenez, Hannah Ferry and Tiffany Fennelly.

“Thanks to our backstage crew of Padraig Nolan, Stefan Balder, TJ Grace and Craig Bermingham. Well done to David Doran on lights, Ian Nolan on sound and Betty Hughes on costumes. A great big thank you to our stage design team, Jim Delaney and Michelle Moran and to everyone who supported our show,” said Máire.