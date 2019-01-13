Teapot treasures on show at Visual

CARLOW people in need of emergency care are the furthest away from their nearest A&E department, new research has revealed.

Those in need of potentially life-saving treatment face an average 37-minute drive during off-peak times. The county’s entire population is 20km or more from an A&E department.

The findings were produced by Gamma, a ‘location intelligence services provider’, which used Eircode data, location software and routing algorithms. The findings are based on an analysis of where the people in each county live, relative to the roads and the hospital network. The Carlow driving distances were found to be slightly ahead of Leitrim and Donegal.

At the other end of the spectrum, the best-served county is Dublin, with an average distance of 5km, which equates to approximately ten minutes on the road. Some 88% of its population live within 10km of a hospital with an emergency department, while 63% are within 5km. Just 4% of people in Dublin live more than 20km from their closest emergency department.

Speaking about the results, Feargal O’Neill, CEO of Gamma, said: “The amount of time it takes for people to get to their nearest hospital is obviously very important, especially in cases of emergency. On average, people in Carlow and Leitrim would be on the road for almost 40 minutes to reach their nearest emergency department.

“This information can be used by public and private sector organisations to make well-informed decisions regarding location, helping to ensure the Irish population is better-provided for in terms of services like housing, healthcare, protection, retail services and amenities.”