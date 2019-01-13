Teapot treasures on show at Visual

A BAGENALSTOWN freight company did the double at a recent industry awards event.

South East Freight, located in Augha, received the depot of the year accolade at The Pallet Network Awards, while office administrator Karen Cummins was also recognised for her excellent customer service.

For the depot of the year award, the company was assessed in a variety of areas, including delivery and collection, while also receiving nominations from other depots.

Ms Cummins was awarded the customer service award for her role as point of contact for customers and other depots. South East Freight office manager Anne Haskins was on hand to receive the awards at the presentation in Trim, Co Meath in December.

The company has previously won gongs at The Pallet Network Awards, but this was the first time it received the depot of the year title.

Owner Andy Cowan was delighted that Karen and the company were recognised. He lauded the hardworking staff at the company.

“We provide a top class service here. Our customer relations would be very good. If someone wants something done, it’s done to a top standard.”

The company is trading under its current banner of South East Freight for the last eight years but has been in operation for more than two decades. South East Freight, which employs 18 people, offers nationwide overnight delivery of freight, while also operating in Britain and Europe.

The Pallet Network is a group of 22 hauliers nationwide, which provides a freight distribution service.