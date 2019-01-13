Teapot treasures on show at Visual

Double success for haulage company at annual awards

Friday, January 11, 2019

A BAGENALSTOWN freight company did the double at a recent industry awards event.

South East Freight, located in Augha, received the depot of the year accolade at The Pallet Network Awards, while office administrator Karen Cummins was also recognised for her excellent customer service.

For the depot of the year award, the company was assessed in a variety of areas, including delivery and collection, while also receiving nominations from other depots.

Ms Cummins was awarded the customer service award for her role as point of contact for customers and other depots. South East Freight office manager Anne Haskins was on hand to receive the awards at the presentation in Trim, Co Meath in December.

Anne Haskins of South East Freight receiving The Pallet Network’s award for depot of the year from Eamon O’Sullivan (left), CEO of The Pallet Network, and Mark Duggan (right), MD of the Pallet Network UK. Anne also received the customer service award on behalf of office administrator Karen Cummins

The company has previously won gongs at The Pallet Network Awards, but this was the first time it received the depot of the year title.

Owner Andy Cowan was delighted that Karen and the company were recognised. He lauded the hardworking staff at the company.

“We provide a top class service here. Our customer relations would be very good. If someone wants something done, it’s done to a top standard.”

The company is trading under its current banner of South East Freight for the last eight years but has been in operation for more than two decades. South East Freight, which employs 18 people, offers nationwide overnight delivery of freight, while also operating in Britain and Europe.

The Pallet Network is a group of 22 hauliers nationwide, which provides a freight distribution service.

By Michael Tracey
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

