Knitters raise cash for kitchen

Friday, January 11, 2019

AN impressive €650 was presented to Fr John Dunphy recently, when he paid a visit to the SignaCare Nursing Home in Killerig. The money was the proceeds of months of work by members of their knitting club. Every week, talented residents sit and create beautiful handmade hats, scarves, jumpers and baby wear, under the guidance of Pauline Smith.

Pauline Smith, who runs the SignaCare residents knitting club, presents the proceeds of the sales of their items and raffle to Fr.John Dunphy of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen. Also shown are knitting club members May Doyle, Mary Keane, Ida Rothwell, Margaret Kelly and Marie Healy
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Just before Christmas, they sold the woolly goodies and hosted a raffle to raise funds for St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, a charity that provides hot, nourishing food to those who need it in the Carlow/Graiguecullen area. Fr Dunphy was delighted to receive the most welcome donation.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Teapot treasures on show at Visual

Monday, 14/01/19 - 11:43am

Nationalist columnist Sara wins International Beauty Industry award

Monday, 14/01/19 - 11:39am

Budding artist Mia wins award

Monday, 14/01/19 - 11:36am