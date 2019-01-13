Teapot treasures on show at Visual

AN impressive €650 was presented to Fr John Dunphy recently, when he paid a visit to the SignaCare Nursing Home in Killerig. The money was the proceeds of months of work by members of their knitting club. Every week, talented residents sit and create beautiful handmade hats, scarves, jumpers and baby wear, under the guidance of Pauline Smith.

Just before Christmas, they sold the woolly goodies and hosted a raffle to raise funds for St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, a charity that provides hot, nourishing food to those who need it in the Carlow/Graiguecullen area. Fr Dunphy was delighted to receive the most welcome donation.