Teapot treasures on show at Visual

TWO students who have an interest in politics set up a mock European parliament in St Leo’s College on the centenary of women getting the right to vote.

Shauna Downey and Ríona Nolan staged a parliament, complete with representatives from 18 countries, on Friday 14 December, 100 years after Countess Constance Markievicz helped get women the right to vote. The duo organised the event to enter a competition, the European Charlemagne Youth Prize, which is run by the European Parliament in Brussels. The competition is open to anyone aged between 16 and 30 years and they can enter as individuals or in groups.

“We wanted to get more young people involved in politics and to show how we were going to do that,” explained Shauna.

Eighteen students were assigned a country and each girl had to talk about her country’s role in the EU and about women’s roles in politics. Shauna and Ríona also made a presentation about their heroine Countess Markievicz, while guest of honour senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor presented them with an image of all the female politicians who ever served in Dáil Éireann . Some of the students from the film studies class videoed the entire affair and this will be submitted to the competition.

“It was excellent! We were delighted with how it went – it all came together really well,” said Shauna.

Both Shauna and Ríona are deeply interested in politics and have aspirations of running for office in the future.

“You never know, I could be president one day!” laughed Shauna.