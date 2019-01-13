Teapot treasures on show at Visual

A SPECIAL portrait depicting all of the current female members of the Oireachtas will now hang proudly in St Leo’s College, Carlow to encourage greater female participation in politics.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor donated her copy of the specially-commissioned portrait to St Leo’s in the hope that it will inspire students to have their say in shaping the Ireland of tomorrow.

“St Leo’s is a school of 1,000 girls and I thought that it was the perfect place for my copy of the portrait,” explained senator Murnane O’Connor. “It’s a unique portrait that features all 35 sitting TDs and 18 female senators and was commissioned to commemorate the first time Irish women were allowed to vote and to run in parliamentary elections,” explained the Carlow-based senator.

“Maybe it will encourage the girls of St Leo’s to get involved in politics; it’s so important to have more women involved,” she added.

Belfast-based artist Noel Murphy’s portrait also incorporates images of Countess Constance Markievicz into the piece, connecting the first woman elected to parliament with the contemporary females who followed her. The original portrait now hangs in Leinster House, while each politician featured received their own copy.

Senator Murnane O’Connor was in St Leo’s College to take part in the school’s Mock Parliament Day, which marked the centenary surrounding the 1918 election.

That plebiscite was the first time women voted in Ireland and is considered a key moment in our history as it led to the first Dáil and Irish independence.