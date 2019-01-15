Teapot treasures on show at Visual

MIA Fitzpatrick, a fifth-class pupil at Ballinabranna NS, scooped the senior category for Co Carlow in the Someone like me art competition, organised by the National Disability Authority.

The competition aims to promote disability awareness among children, giving them a greater understanding of what unites children of differing abilities and allowing them to creatively express what they’ve learned through art. Mia was thrilled to win a €100 voucher for herself and a €200 voucher for the school. She attended the national prize-giving ceremony recently in Dublin City Hall.