Budding artist Mia wins award

Monday, January 14, 2019

MIA Fitzpatrick, a fifth-class pupil at Ballinabranna NS, scooped the senior category for Co Carlow in the Someone like me art competition, organised by the National Disability Authority.

The competition aims to promote disability awareness among children, giving them a greater understanding of what unites children of differing abilities and allowing them to creatively express what they’ve learned through art. Mia was thrilled to win a €100 voucher for herself and a €200 voucher for the school. She attended the national prize-giving ceremony recently in Dublin City Hall.

Mia Fitzpatrick from Ballinabranna NS being presented with her award by Helen Guinan from the National Disability Authority
Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Comments are closed.

By elizabeth lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Teapot treasures on show at Visual

Monday, 14/01/19 - 11:43am

Nationalist columnist Sara wins International Beauty Industry award

Monday, 14/01/19 - 11:39am

Enterprising students organise hilarious lip-sync extravaganza

Monday, 14/01/19 - 11:34am