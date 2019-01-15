Teapot treasures on show at Visual

A GROUP of enterprising students from Tullow Community School set up a company called InSync to organise a lip sync battle in the school recently.

Róisín Bailey, Aoibheann Brennan, Emer Dempsey, Niamh Murphy and Conor O’Neill from InSync organised the elaborate and sometimes hilarious event, with even their teachers taking part!

Three-hundred people crowded into the packed school hall, where the atmosphere was electric. Ireland rugby star Seán O’Brien headed up the panel of judges, along with Keith Kenna and Tullow CS past pupil Conor Kelly. Their comments about each of the acts added to the good humour of the event, while MC on the night was teacher Brian O’Reilly. He did an excellent job of introducing the acts, interacting with contestants and ensuring the night ran smoothly.

The winning acts were decided by votes from members of the audience, with a group called Le Sneachta Booties taking home first prize: well done to Craig Staunton, Eoghan Cleary, Tadhg Black and Stephen Metcalfe, who scooped €150.

A group made up of brave teachers Mairéad Gray, Raissa Smyth, Katherine Cuddihy, Brian Larkin, Colette Leech and Ashlie McHutcheon, appropriately called Out of Sync!, were runners-up. They were more than happy with the hamper that was kindly sponsored by Tommy Hickson’s SuperValu, Tullow.

Some enterprising students ran a shop at the interval and also sold extra tickets to audience members who wanted to buy extra votes. They also ran a raffle on the night, with most prizes sponsored by local businesses. Their total income from the night was just over €1,900. Enterprise teacher Brian Larkin congratulated all his students on organising such a fabulous night.