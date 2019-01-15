Teapot treasures on show at Visual

SARA Ashmore Kehoe has a new ornament for her mantlepiece after she scooped first prize in an inaugural International Beauty Industry Awards.

The Pretty Beautiful columnist took first prize in the category for Best Moulage/Injury, after she created an image for her husband Jimmy to look like a rugby player.

“Jimmy was actually watching a rugby match while I was putting the make-up on him!” laughed Sara, who’s been involved in beauty and aesthetics for more than 20 years. “I wanted to evoke the special effects that we can use, but I got a bit carried way because there’s sweat and a gum shield, too!”

Using castor oil, wax, fake blood, staples and stitches – and not a little ingenuity – Sara created a look that would rival any hardened rugby player’s image … après match!

This is the first year of the International Beauty Industry Awards, which are judged independently by global industry pros. As her prize, Sara won a statuette designed by the people behind the Emmys, Golden Globes and MTV Awards.

“When I took it out of the box, I was surprised by how heavy and well made it was. It’s really very impressive! I was so thrilled, because this is an international award. A lot of competitions are won on votes and depend on you getting hundreds of people to vote for you, whereas this was judged purely by a panel of industry experts. That makes it much more worthy, because you know it’s all about your work.”

Sara, who lives in Ballinabranna, has been teaching beauty and make-up at the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training for the past 20 years, so she brought her impressive statuette into her students to inspire them to reach for the stars!

“This has given me great confidence. It shows that it doesn’t matter what age you are or where you’re from – you can succeed in what you do!” concluded Sara.