Nationalist columnist Sara wins International Beauty Industry award

YOU will, you will you will! Go on, go on, go on!

Mrs Doyle’s famous entreaty for people to have a cup of tea must have been cited at least once during a 12-week arts project that took place in the Forward Steps Resource Centre in Tullow.

The project, simply called A Cup of Tea involved 12 women from Latvia, Estonia, Romania and Ireland learning to use a clay-like substance to decorate teapots to reflect their lives and interests.

“They reflected what their interests were and so were about their backgrounds and cultures. The women didn’t know each other at the beginning of the project and as the weeks went by it was as much about the social exchange as anything else. The actual process of creating the teapots was important,” said Sandra Kazlauskaite, a family support worker in Forward Steps.

Led by artist Liga Valge and supported by Creative Ireland and the Carlow Arts Office, the project was about multiculturalism and inclusivity. It was also documented by videographer Clare Breen.

The 12 gorgeous, quirky teapots were exhibited in Visual arts centre, Carlow last week and will next be on show in the Thrive Café in Tullow.

“It was a beautiful project and we hope to expand it further,” concluded Sandra.