Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

GARDAÍ uncovered over €90,000 worth of power tools and equipment from a premises in Co Carlow in a planned search as part of Operation Trojan, a campaign against the theft of such machinery.

The search was carried out by detectives from Carlow town during the past week, when a large number of power tools and other equipment, believed to be stolen property, was uncovered. For operational reasons, the gardaí wouldn’t disclose the location where the equipment was found. Some of the power tools and machinery have already been identified as being the proceeds of crime over the past 12 months, while gardaí are now trying to identify the rest of the equipment so that they can return it to the rightful owners.

“This is the latest significant seizure of power tools and equipment under Operation Trojan. It’s the third seizure in the past 12 months,” a garda spokesperson said. “Any property that’s not identified and returned to its owner will be put on public display at a later date.”

For further inquiries, contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.