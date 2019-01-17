Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

  • Home >
Thursday, January 17, 2019

FLOODING at a house opposite St Fiacc’s NS is to be investigated in a bid to come up with long-term solutions. The ongoing problem of flooding on the road outside the house was highlighted by cllr John Moran at the latest meeting of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District.

He asked the county council to carry out works to prevent surface water building up outside the property, which is located opposite St Fiacc’s NS.

Area engineer Philip McVeigh said the county council would investigate the site and identify possible solutions. He added that any required works would be carried out this year if funding is available.

The site is just one of a number of flood-prone locations around the Graiguecullen, Ballickmoyler and Barrowhouse areas that were highlighted by councillors at the meeting.

Cllr Moran also asked for flood alleviation works to be carried out on the R429 road between Ballickmoyler and Killeen. The engineer confirmed that the road would be investigated and any works required would be completed in 2019, subject to funding.

Flooding outside a residence near Barrowhouse has already been investigated and works are about to get underway, at the request of cllr Padraig Fleming. According to the area engineer, drainage gullies and pipework will be installed at the site in coming weeks.

The engineer also confirmed to cllr Fleming that surface water will be diverted shortly to prevent flooding of a house and yard on the Ballickmoyler Road.

Meanwhile, another flooding issue in the area on the N78 road will be referred to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funding approval. Cllr Fleming pointed out that water is lodging outside a house and wall on the road, causing problems for residents.

Mr McVeigh replied that the site was investigated and additional drainage works should solve the problem. However, the N78 project must be referred to TII, as it is on a national secondary road. Once approval is received, the county council can put the scheme out to tender.

By Carmel Hayes
