Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

GROUPS in south Carlow received nearly €100,000 under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2018.

A host of organisations from residents’ associations to community centres and first responder groups benefitted from the funding last year.

Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre was the biggest winner, receiving €64,000 for a disabled playground, but over 20 other groups in the region also got funding.

The capital grants are geared towards community groups and seek to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of investment in all areas of community life, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping and helping the elderly.

It’s about bettering a community like in Borris, where the town hall committee received €3,700 in funding last September for shutters, curtains and chairs.

The committee was formed in recent years to increase the numbers using the town hall. Currently, it’s home to FÁS and the Tidy Towns committee with a handball alley at the back of the building.

A plan is also in place to improve the town hall over the next few years, which includes adding toilets.

“The whole idea is to redesign the hall to a state-of-the-art standard and basically have a hub for everyone,” said cllr Quinn.