Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

STUDENTS and families living in an estate in the centre of Carlow town fled their homes after a devastating fire took hold early on Saturday morning. Fire tenders from Carlow and Bagenalstown raced to the scene after the fire took hold in an upstairs bedroom of a terrace house at Crosbie Place on Little Barrack Street.

“When they arrived, the two-storey building was fully alight and had already breached the roof,” said chief fire officer Alan O’Neill of Carlow Fire Service.

The property is understood to have been occupied by an IT Carlow student, who had three friends over at the time. They all escaped the house without injury, while other fearful families in the estate also left their homes.

Mr O’Neill said the fire service used a hydraulic platform to combat the flames and also employed fans to stop the fire from spreading. Because of high winds that morning, residents feared that the fire could spread to their own properties. The fire service stayed at the scene until almost lunchtime on Saturday, stripping tiles to ensure that no smouldering fires remained.

Living in the adjoining properties of the devastated house were Sudanese and Indian families. They have been left without electricity and gas and have been forced to temporarily move in with friends. The estate is home to many young foreign families and the fire was very distressing.

“I keep on thinking if this happened in our home and in my kid’s room,” said a neighbour.

“Everybody was shouting and crying,” added another resident on Monday. ”My daughter is still very scared; she still does not sleep.”

The student had been living in the area only for a short time. It’s understood that after the fire, the student ran to some of the neighbouring houses in the area, alerting them of the danger.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Mr O’Neill said it almost definitely originated in an upstairs bedroom, with little damage being caused to the ground floor.