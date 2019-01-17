Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

THE hunt is on for a vicious gang that attacked a woman when she tried to stop them stealing a car outside her home in the middle of the night. The shocked victim had to be admitted to Portlaoise hospital for treatment following the terrifying ordeal at her house in Killeshin.

The middle-aged woman was assaulted when she confronted three men who broke into her home and stole the keys to an SUV parked outside. Gardaí believe the gang had already set fire to another stolen car, which was used in an earlier burglary in Clonmullen, Bagenalstown and was burnt out shortly before the men arrived at the woman’s house.

“Most burglaries occur in unoccupied houses; this bucks the trend. This is a terrifying ordeal for anyone to go through in their own home,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist.

As the hunt for the culprits continues, gardaí are appealing for information that could help track down the dangerous gang that they believe carried out both burglaries in Laois and Carlow in the early hours of last Friday.

“We’re trying to piece this together – both incidents have the same modus operandi. We’re looking for information and urge people to get in touch, no matter how insignificant they think it is,” the spokesperson continued.

Gardaí from Bagenalstown and Laois are investigating the sequence of events that began at about 2am, when a green 06-registered Skoda Octavia left the scene of a burglary at a house in the Clonmullen area of Bagenalstown. The gang then travelled across the border into Laois, where they abandoned the Skoda and set it on fire in the Killeshin area. The men set about stealing another car and arrived at a neighbouring house shortly afterwards, when they spotted a grey/silver 171 Nissan Qashqai parked outside.

The gang broke into the house to take the car keys at about 4am but were confronted by a woman who lives in the house with her partner. The middle-aged woman tried to stop them taking the keys, but she was overwhelmed and physically assaulted by the men during a violent struggle.

The men sped away from the house in the Nissan SUV, leaving the woman shocked and injured. The alarm was raised immediately and she was brought to the A&E unit at Portlaoise hospital for medical treatment.

According to gardaí, the woman did not suffer severe injuries and was discharged later on Friday, but she was badly shaken by the ordeal. She has been interviewed by gardaí investigating the car thefts and burglaries and is assisting them with the ongoing enquiry.

The Nissan Qashqai was found abandoned in the Mountrath area at lunchtime last Friday and is being forensically examined as part of the garda investigation. The car had some minor damage, but was in driveable condition.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, particularly those who may have seen the green Skoda Octavia travelling between Bagenalstown and Killeshin or the silver/grey Nissan Qashqai driving between Killeshin and Mountrath in the early hours of last Friday. They also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the Skoda car being set alight in Killeshin or the SUV being abandoned in Mountrath, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in either area before or after the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.