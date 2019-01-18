Two more crashes at accident black spot in Goresbridge

FOR more than 20 years, RTÉ’s Damien Tiernan delivered the news of Carlow to households nationwide. The southeast correspondent finished his final bulletin last Friday.

Typically, a correspondent would be on call at the weekend, but not this time. It was liberating, although Damien says there has been a mixture of emotions as the well wishes and tributes have poured in since he announced that he was leaving the national broadcaster.

He was appointed to the role of regional correspondent in 1996 and covered stories great and small in Co Carlow ‒ from the closure of the sugar beet factory to the time a man sold his house in Hacketstown for a pound.

“When there is a big breaking story, you roll with it and you get into the groove,” said Damien. “One of the best skills I had over the years was being able to do that on a big, breaking story.”

His patch covered the old southeastern health board of Carlow, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and south Tipperary. It was a juggle ensuring that each county got its fair share of coverage. He’d scour The Nationalist and other local newspapers, keeping in touch with reporters and other contacts who would feed him a tip.

Getting the story was one thing, but the bigger challenge was often getting them on air.

The Wicklow native said: “Talking to editors in Dublin, you are trying to persuade them that this story is important for this region and this county. People would be asking you to get their story on air and you want to try as hard as you can to do that. It’s frustrating having to contact people to say we are not covering it at the minute, but we might do something in the future. There are different demands.”

As a former editor once told Damien, news is the bus arriving late, not on time. In times of tragedy in Carlow and the southeast, he would inevitably be on our screens. Murders, factory closures, fatal accidents ‒ he was given the nickname ‘Tragedy Tiernan’ on his soccer team. It was a difficult task, but one he would try to approach with both empathy and clear eyes.

“Some reporters might personalise it too much, but out of respect for family members who are suffering a lot more, you have to remain sensible about these things, if sense can be brought in,” he said. “You would feel shock and empathy, but you can’t get yourself too involved in the story, as you are just doing your job.”

There were also plenty of good news stories to report. Damien enjoyed covering the exploits of Mount Leinster Rangers in the All-Ireland club championship in 2014 along with the Carlow footballers’ success last summer.

“I’d try to develop packages to reflect the excitement in the area and that was one of the things I was proud of,” he said.

The role of the regional correspondent has seen much change over the last 20 years. TV3 hadn’t even launched when Damien first took up the role. Now, there are social media platforms and apps that pump out content.

Damien said there was still no substitute for having a story on the main news bulletins on RTÉ or on Morning Ireland.

“The correspondents are constantly trying to get as many stories from the regions as possible. Sometimes the way the news lists are organised, it may not be possible to have it on a bulletin on a particular day,” he said.

Leaving RTÉ was something Damien had been considering for a number of years and he felt the time was right. He has written books in the past, including the acclaimed Souls of the sea about fishing tragedies in the southeast. Living in Passage East, Co Waterford, Damien is married to Louise and father to Isabella (16) and 13-year-old Sam.

He plans to stay in broadcasting and journalism, so Carlow and the southeast may not have seen the last of him.

He joked: “The rumours of me going into politics are a bit off!”