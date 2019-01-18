Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

THE unprecedented success of Gaelchultúr adult Irish evening classes in Carlow over the last ten years has prompted Glór Cheatharlach to hold a new series of classes for spring 2019.

Courses begin on Monday 4 February and a special reduced price of €180 is on offer for Carlow learners who sign up online prior to this date. The courses were first launched in September 2008 and have been hugely successful, with many participants returning again and again. There is a variety of levels to suit all learners and improvers.

Four levels will be on offer this term: beginners/elementary and a lower and upper intermediate class. The emphasis is on getting participants to speak the language.

Beginners and elementary ‘bunrang 1 and 2’ will be held on Monday evenings in the Carlow Cathedral Parish Centre on College Street, with the lower-intermediate ‘meánrang 1’ and upper-intermediate ‘meánrang 2’ being held on Tuesday evenings in the New Oak Community Centre.

All classes run from 7pm to 9pm for duration of ten weeks. While the beginners’ level (bunrang 1) is suitable for those who have never before learned the language, the elementary stage is the starting point for those who may not have used their cúpla focal for a while but who would have some basic knowledge of the language from school.

Those unsure of which course to choose can do a quick self-assessment on the Gaelchultúr website www.gaelchultur.com, which will recommend the appropriate level, or call the organisers if you are unsure.

The cost of the ten-week course is €180 and registration is now open online or by calling 1890 252900. Further information is available from www.gaelchultur.com, from Emma on 085 1340047, Bríde on 087 2857048 or by emailing emma@glorcheatharlach.ie.