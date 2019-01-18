Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

A GORESBRIDGE accident black spot continues to risk lives with two further crashes in less than seven days.

A heavily pregnant woman had to be rescued from a car by the fire service on Wednesday 2 January after a collision, while a Borris man was treated for minor injuries after a collision on the following Tuesday.

The accidents at the junction of Barrack Street and Main Street are the latest in a series of 11 over the past year.

Lorries, which park on the road approaching the cross, block the stop sign from the Royal Oak direction. Unsuspecting motorists then drive through the cross, causing near misses on an almost daily basis.

Local man Denis Hynes, a general election candidate for Labour in the Carlow Kilkenny constituency, has raised the issue repeatedly in recent months. He was at the scene of the accident on 2 January.

“It’s really annoying when you have a poor woman eight months’ pregnant and her immediate concern is about her unborn child,” said Mr Hynes. “I have been onto Kilkenny County Council and I don’t know whether it’s the fact that I live over the border in Co Carlow and they are not taking me as serious, but they have not acted.”

Mr Hynes said he has been told that the council is waiting on funding in February before coming up with a set of proposals.

However, the Goresbridge man feels the council is just waiting for trouble. He says there are near-misses almost on a daily basis and believes there will be a fatality soon.

He emphasised that pupils from a local special school cross the road on a regular basis.

“It’s just not safe. There have been 11 crashes there in the last 14 months, two in the last week,” he said. “I am running for election, but I am not trying to win votes here. It’s not what I am about. I live in the area and care for it. My own wife was 60 seconds behind that accident with our son. It could easily have been her.”

Mr Hynes believes a ramped pedestrian crossing 20 or 30 metres back from the cross would slow traffic.

A petition has been circulated in Goresbridge to local businesses, which has attracted almost 300 signatures.