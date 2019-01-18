Damien looks back fondly on his years as RTÉ’s southeast correspondent

SHORT-TERM pain has led to long-term gain, according to Irish Water, which is adamant that Carlow town is now benefiting from a safer and more secure water supply, thanks to its recent work on Tullow Street.

The project to replace 600 metres of old water mains on Tullow Street resulted in the closure of the town’s main drag for periods of the summer months and, in turn, traffic restrictions. The project was undertaken by Irish Water, Carlow County Council and their contractors Coffey Northumbrian.

Irish Water has indicated that more than 180,000 litres of water, which was being lost through leakage every day, has now been saved as a result of the project to replace the old water mains on Tullow Street.

“This means that residents and businesses will enjoy a more reliable water supply with less disruption to their supply due to burst pipes and leaks,” indicated a statement from Irish Water. “Customers in the area will also enjoy longer-term health benefits associated with the removal of 60 lead pipes connecting their properties to the water main.”

The work was prioritised to facilitate the local authority road resurfacing programme and in consultation with Carlow County Council to reduce disruption of heavy school traffic. Its completion on time enabled the local authority to then carry out extensive road resurfacing works in the Tullow Street area.

“By carrying out such works ahead of this resurfacing, we were able to minimise disruption in what is a key commercial street in Carlow, while also ensuring that our customers in the area can enjoy a much more secure and reliable water supply now and into the future,” explained Mark O’Duffy of Irish Water.

“We would like to thank the local community and local businesses for their patience and understanding while we completed these essential works to ensure a future safe and secure supply of water for the area. We would also like to thank Carlow County Council and our contracting partners Coffey Northumbrian Ltd (CNL) for their support in what was a real collaborative effort.”

This project is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested over the next four years in tackling leakages around the country and safeguarding water supplies.

In Carlow, a number of projects have been completed or due to get underway in 2019 as part of the programme. These include: Tullow and Tinryland – leak repairs completed in July 2018, leading to savings of 600,000 litres a day; Leighlinbridge – leak repairs completed in March, leading to savings of 145,000 litres a day; Bagenalstown – 3km of new water mains laid on Royal Oak Road and Pairc Mhuire, with service connection work ongoing; Graiguecullen – 2.5km of new water mains and the replacement of over 4km of old backyard cast-iron water mains. This project will be ongoing in 2019.