Garda raid leads to drug find

WITH buttons for eyes, clips for mouths and videotape for hair, the pictures created by youngsters at a recent recycling workshop were only gorgeous!

Ten children attended the first in what’s hoped will be a series of workshops about recycling and upscaling hosted by Carlow Men’s Shed.

Under the guidance of Michael Duke and John Dolan, the children created elaborate faces using unwanted MDF as the canvas and unwanted bits and bobs for the features.

Old keys, colourful buttons, bottle tops ‒ even the stuffing of an armchair ‒ were all recreated into small works of art.

“We just used things that were lying around, things that no-one else was going to use,” Michael told Around Carlow Town. “The kids and their parents enjoyed it. Children spend so much time on their screens that it’s good to have them doing something with their hands.”

Carlow Men’s Shed is located on the O’Brien Road and several times a week the members meet up and make garden furniture, enjoy the craic and even have lunch made in their very own kitchen. Men’s sheds originated from the shed in a backyard scenario, where a man would go and carry out tasks, such as restoring furniture or fixing lawnmowers. The idea of the organisation is to bring men together so they can make and do things as well as having a bit of craic and maybe talk to one another.

Members of the local branch intend hosting the recycling workshops for kids again. If you’d like more information about that, or if you’d like to join the local branch, please contact Michael on 087 6314945.