Garda raid leads to drug find

A CARLOVIAN made it a weekend to remember when a Saturday afternoon punt on the horses turned into a five-figure windfall, all within the space of an hour. The anonymous customer placed their wager in a BoyleSports shop in the county, picking just three horses and throwing them into a €4 each-way treble.

The bet got off to a flier when 20/1 hopeful Big Time Dancer upset the odds in the 2.40 at Kempton. Impulsive Star then battled to victory in the 3pm at Warwick, leaving the customer on the edge of their seat for the 3.30pm race at Newcastle.

Their bet rested on the chances of Splash of Verve, but things didn’t look good when he went off an outside 25/1 shot. However, this punter seemed to know more than most as the final selection romped to victory by two-and-a-half lengths.

It all meant the bet slip, with a total stake of €8, had increased in value to a staggering total of €10,262.40.

“There wasn’t one favourite on the bet slip of our Carlow customer, so we have to tip our hats to them for their stunning selections,” said BoyleSports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons.

“We were hit by the three horses winning in quick succession and just have to congratulate them on a stunning afternoon’s work.”