Garda raid leads to drug find

GARDAÍ are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred in Carlow town and Tullow over the past week.

A house in The Elms, Carlow was burgled on Sunday 13 January, when the culprits gained entry though a back door. A quantity of cash and jewellery was stolen.

Two burglaries occurred in Tullow town. The first incident took place on Wednesday 9 January at Steeple View Crescent. The house was unoccupied at the time and a blue, 1,000kw generator was stolen. The following day, a house in Court View, Tullow was burgled when a patio door was smashed. A small quantity of cash was stolen.

Also on Wednesday, a house in Crosbie Place, Carlow was broken into between 2pm and 5pm, when the culprits made off with some cash. Earlier that afternoon, an attempted burglary took place in the Old Burrin housing estate. A back door was damaged, but the thieves couldn’t gain entry to the house. Gardaí believe that the incident could be linked to the burglary at nearby Crosbie Place.

Gardaí in Tullow and Carlow are looking for information from the public about all of the burglaries. Contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9181160 or the Carlow station on 059 9166620.