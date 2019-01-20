Garda raid leads to drug find

CARLOW County Council has just been awarded €20,000 to develop a bike rental scheme that will cover the length of the county.

Acting director of services Michael Brennan told last week’s meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District that the scheme would be similar to those in Dublin, Galway and Cork and that it would be modelled on the one in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

The council plans to buy up to 30 bikes and install three docking stations, where the bikes can be picked up or deposited. It is now looking for expressions of interest to manage the docking stations, with the three locations most likely being in the north and south of the county as well as Carlow town.