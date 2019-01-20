Bike rental scheme on track for Carlow

GARDAÍ found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids when they carried out the planned search of a house in Barrowvale, Graiguecullen during the past week. The raid was carried out by the divisional drugs unit, which discovered a large amount of individual packets of the synthetic drug.

Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material so they can be smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices.

A 30-year-old man was questioned in relation to the find, while the drugs have been sent to garda headquarters for analysis.

Seven other drugs seizures, including planned house searches and random street searches, occurred in the past seven days.