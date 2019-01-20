Garda raid leads to drug find

LEECH’S pub in Wolfhill is to become the permanent home for an acclaimed exhibition on mining in the area.

A large section of the Wolfhill Coalmine Project has been unveiled at the 100-year-old pub, following refurbishment of the bar and lounge. Remaining items will be installed in the coming weeks as part of a permanent showcase that will be officially launched in early spring.

Leech’s is a fitting home for the evocative exhibition, as many miners would have shared pints and stories in the bar after a hard day’s work underground between the 1930s and 1960s. The display includes photographs of miners and their families, beautiful paintings of the scenic Wolfhill area, newspaper cuttings, original documents relating to the mine and recorded interviews with former miners, as well as their families and descendants. Videoed interviews with ex-miners and their families have been uploaded to computer and can be played on the big screen at the pub on request.

Pub owners Eamonn and Ann Leech also hope that more people will come forward with mining memorabilia as a result of the exhibition.

The Wolfhill Coalmine Project was established in 2017 by David Delaney, whose grandfather Jim Delaney from Glosna worked below ground at the mine. His aim was to capture the memories and stories of local miners before they were lost forever. Over the course of a year, David and a small group of artists and researchers gathered a wealth of information about the mine, as part of a collaborative mixed-media project that was exhibited to widespread acclaim at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise last summer.

The exhibition now on display in Leech’s bar includes striking work by award-winning photographer Ciara Drennan and artist Pauline McEvoy, both based in Portlaoise.

The Wolfhill mine opened in 1939 and was a major employer in a rural area with few job opportunities, supporting a large network of families throughout Wolfhill and beyond. The quality of anthracite was such that a special railway link was built to carry coal from Wolfhill to Athy, where it was loaded onto the Dublin railway line for export. The mine employed 166 people at its peak in 1961 and it was a massive blow to the community when it closed in 1966.