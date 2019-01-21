Locals embrace Op Trans challenge

A TOTAL of 229 new jobs were created in Carlow during 2018, in what’s been described as “a record year for Enterprise Ireland”. Carlow recorded a job-growth increase of 8%, according to figures released by minister for business, enterprise and innovation Heather Humphreys and Enterprise Ireland this week.

This brings the total number of Enterprise Ireland-supported jobs in the county to over 3,000.

Deputy Pat Deering said the 8% increase is “excellent news for the local economy, with 22,036 people now employed across the southeast region”.

“These record results are a great achievement and a testament to the resilience of Irish companies in the context of Brexit as well as our local economy here in Carlow,” said deputy Deering.

Deputy Deering indicated that almost two-thirds of total employment by Enterprise Ireland-backed companies is now outside of Dublin and almost 10,000 jobs were created nationally last year. Life sciences (up 8%), construction (8%), electronics (7%), primary meats (5%) and food (3%) were the key performing sectors.

Announcing the figures, minister Humphries remarked that as we reach full employment, our focus must shift from getting people back to work to creating sustainable jobs that can deal with new challenges and embrace new technologies.

“The government’s new Future Jobs plan, which I will launch next month, will guide the next phase of Ireland’s economic development and embed the excellent progress we have made since the economic downturn,” she stated.

Enterprise Ireland is working intensively on a one-to-one basis with its exporting clients on Brexit contingency plans. In 2018, the agency approved funding of €74m for 535 of its most Brexit-exposed clients.