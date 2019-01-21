Locals embrace Op Trans challenge

THE atmosphere in New Oak Community Centre on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings is beautiful, by all accounts, as members of the New Life Church gather to praise the Lord through song, dance, prayer and food.

They’re members of a Christian prayer group that was formed last year in Graiguecullen and moved to the New Oak centre just three months ago. They hail from Brazil, Spain, Italy and Ireland and include families of all ages.

Every Saturday night at 7.30pm and on Sunday morning at 10.30am, they gather to sing, dance and pray. After that, they enjoy some ethnic food together, so they could have traditional Brazilian, Italian, Spanish or Irish food together.

Cristiano Costa is their pastor and he says anyone, regardless of their faith, is welcome to join their service.

“It’s open to everyone who wants to worship and feel free in the presence of the Lord,” said Cristiano.